Developers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass venture

In a loan guarantee application to the U.S. Department of Energy, EMEP LLC described the East Millinocket project visually as a prism through which raw biomass would turn into various shades of revenue. PORTLAND, Maine - The company hoping to buy the shuttered East Millinocket paper mill has big plans for generating electricity and fuel from Maine wood waste - $240 million in plans, to be exact.

