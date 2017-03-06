DaPonte goes back to - Three B's' basics
In a radical reversal from its electrified winter series, the DaPonte String Quartet will greet spring with a return to the most traditional classical music - the "three B's." Guest artist Katherine Murdock joins the DSQ on viola for a Bees in Your Bonnet program featuring quintets by Beethoven and Brahms, as well as some Bach fugues.
