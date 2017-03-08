Dancers sue strip club for charging them to work
Dancers sue strip club company for unfair working conditions after they were 'charged to perform, forced to pay for valet parking and water bottles if they were thirsty' The company that owns PT's Showclub in Portland, Maine, and more than a dozen strip clubs around the country is facing a federal lawsuit over allegations that it exploited its dancers by requiring them to pay fees in order to work. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Georgina Santich, who worked at PT's Showclub in Denver for nine years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar 1
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC