Dancers sue strip club for charging them to work

Dancers sue strip club company for unfair working conditions after they were 'charged to perform, forced to pay for valet parking and water bottles if they were thirsty' The company that owns PT's Showclub in Portland, Maine, and more than a dozen strip clubs around the country is facing a federal lawsuit over allegations that it exploited its dancers by requiring them to pay fees in order to work. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Georgina Santich, who worked at PT's Showclub in Denver for nine years.

