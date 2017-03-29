Cumberland County inmate, 26, has died
A 26-year-old Cumberland County Jail inmate died at the hospital a week after he hanged himself in his cell, according to a jail official. Dante Majeroni of Standish had been in critical condition at Maine Medical Center after strangling himself with his bed sheets, Capt.
