County sheriff throws 'hail Mary pass' to reduce jail overcrowding
Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce called his proposed initiative to charge law enforcement agencies $50 a day to house people accused of non-violent misdemeanor crimes a "hail Mary" pass designed to reduce the population at the Portland jail. Joyce on Wednesday described LD 516 to members of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee as an "incentive" for police to issue summonses for low level crimes rather than arresting people and bringing them to the Cumberland County Jail until they can either make bail or appear before a judge.
