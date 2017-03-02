Children's Museum of Maine relocating...

Children's Museum of Maine relocating to Thompson's Point

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Children's Museum and Theatre is leaving downtown Portland and re-locating to the growing Thompson's Point development. In a statement, Executive Director Suzanne Olson said the museum "has outgrown its Free Street facility and is bursting at the seams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

