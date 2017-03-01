Chamber of Commerce selects new Presi...

Chamber of Commerce selects new President and CEO

After a three-month search process that generated over 50 applicants from across the country, the board of directors of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has selected Rebecca Swanson Conrad as the agency's next President and CEO, effective March 27. Conrad is currently the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Maine College of Art in Portland, where she has worked since 2006. With her husband, she was co-owner of Austin's Fine Wines and Foods for 20 years, and for three years owned and operated RA sen Home Garden & Antiques, a retail gallery promoting local art and products that supported international women's economic development.

