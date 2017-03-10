Bay Ferries offers discounted rates for travel on Yarmouth ferry this summer

Customers who book passage for the 2017 season by April 1 can save up to $125 USD on some tickets between Portland, Maine, and Yarmouth, N.S. Adult ticket prices on the Cat ferry for the 5.5-hour trip range from $107 to $194 for round trips. The promotion for the $125 discount applies to round-trip tickets booked online for travel involving at least two adults and a standard vehicle.

