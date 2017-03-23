Bangor would be hardest-hit by Trump cuts to heating aid
Mark Charette of Fort Kent, delivers home heating oil to a Fort Kent resident, Thursday, Dec. 1, during the season's first big snow event. PORTLAND, Maine - Bangor, Lewiston and Skowhegan would get hit hardest by cuts to federal heating assistance in President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
