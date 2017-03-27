Baker Newman Noyes Names Dayton Benway Director of Healthcare Consulting Practice
PORTLAND, Maine a' Baker Newman Noyes , one of the nation's top 100 accounting and consulting firms, announced Dayton Benway as director of the firm's healthcare consulting practice. Benway will oversee operations and client development for the practice across the firm's offices and continue to support the firm's strategic growth in the healthcare sector.
