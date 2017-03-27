April Programs for Job Seekers at the...

April Programs for Job Seekers at the Greater Portland CareerCenter

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: State of Maine

For Immediate Release: March 30, 2017 Contact: Mike Roland, Greater Portland CareerCenter, 822-3300 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 621-5009 PORTLAND-The Greater Portland CareerCenter announces April programs for job seekers, those who are considering training for a new career, and employers in need of workers. "CareerCenters provide job seekers with the job search skills and support needed to find good-paying work," said Governor Paul R. LePage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar 20 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar 1 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb '17 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
News Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get... Feb '17 zio-treason 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cumberland County was issued at March 30 at 3:57PM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC