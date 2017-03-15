Andrew Zimmern to Host New Season of Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations, 4/18
Travel Channel continues to whet appetites with delightful dishes from around the globe during fresh episodes of BIZARRE FOODS: DELICIOUS DESTINATIONS premiering Tuesday, April 18, with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted and executive produced by culinary EXPLORER and James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern, the fifth season features 26 half-hour episodes that highlight the must-try foods that define a location and the best restaurants to enjoy them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar 1
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC