Andrew Zimmern to Host New Season of Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations, 4/18

Travel Channel continues to whet appetites with delightful dishes from around the globe during fresh episodes of BIZARRE FOODS: DELICIOUS DESTINATIONS premiering Tuesday, April 18, with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted and executive produced by culinary EXPLORER and James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern, the fifth season features 26 half-hour episodes that highlight the must-try foods that define a location and the best restaurants to enjoy them.

