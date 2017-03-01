A call to artists to - Think Spring'

River Arts invited artists throughout Maine to submit artwork for its upcoming juried exhibition "Think Spring." Artists can submit up to three works in any medium including sculpture, photography, collage, painting, ceramics and fine craft - representational or abstract.

