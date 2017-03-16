5 Things To Do This Weekend, March 17...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, March 17-19: The wearing of the green

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

There's a whole host of fun stuff to do on Friday so let's get right to it. It's the ten year anniversary of downtown Bangor bar Paddy Murphy's, so they have a full day of music, starting at the traditional opening hour of 6 a.m. with Kevin Hamel, followed by Rick Hanscom at 9:30 a.m., Irish Sessions at 11 a.m., Gus LaCasse at 1 p.m., Sail Bums at 3 p.m., Jeff Silverstein at 5 p.m. and Stesha Cano and the Jerks at 9 p.m. Of course, there's always Geaghan's, which every year stuffs their bar with great beer and great music, including bagpiper Peter Bickford at noon, 2 and 5 p.m, singer John T at 1:30 p.m., Celtic Fresh from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Highland Pipe and Drum Band at 8 p.m. Elsewhere, there's the monthly contradance at 8 p.m. at the UU Church in Bangor; at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there's Allison Bankson, guitarist Rob Benton is at the Sea Dog, and over in Brewer, the Focus Group does ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar 1 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb 26 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb 26 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb 26 stalk this 4
News Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get... Feb 26 zio-treason 1
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Feb 21 Snowman 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC