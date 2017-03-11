11 men arrested in Freeport prostitut...

11 men arrested in Freeport prostitution sting

Freeport police, working with neighboring police agencies, conducted an undercover "John" operation at a hotel on Route 1. The operation targeted customers of prostitution. The Times Record said "the purpose of such an operation is to target customers or "Johns" of prostitutes because prostitution is a demand/supply business.

