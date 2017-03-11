11 men arrested in Freeport prostitution sting
Freeport police, working with neighboring police agencies, conducted an undercover "John" operation at a hotel on Route 1. The operation targeted customers of prostitution. The Times Record said "the purpose of such an operation is to target customers or "Johns" of prostitutes because prostitution is a demand/supply business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar 1
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC