Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With...

Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... Again

There are 1 comment on the National Public Radio story from Yesterday, titled Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... Again. In it, National Public Radio reports that:

A woman walks in whiteout conditions in Boston on Thursday. Sunday's forecast promises similarly daunting conditions, as a winter storm bears down on the Northeast.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Susan

Frankfort, ME

#1 21 hrs ago
We had a lovely January here in Eastport; now it's a blizzard for a couple of days. I don't mind so much since I can stay in; the downsides are loss of power, and since I am housebound, being unable to have my food delivered. I do not envy the FedEx and UPS guys being expected to deliver today. Even my trash pickup is cancelled.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb 10 Susan 17
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Feb 6 suezeekay 1
agape flights in venice florida Feb 5 MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC