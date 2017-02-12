Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... Again
There are 1 comment on the National Public Radio story from Yesterday, titled Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... Again.
A woman walks in whiteout conditions in Boston on Thursday. Sunday's forecast promises similarly daunting conditions, as a winter storm bears down on the Northeast.
#1 21 hrs ago
We had a lovely January here in Eastport; now it's a blizzard for a couple of days. I don't mind so much since I can stay in; the downsides are loss of power, and since I am housebound, being unable to have my food delivered. I do not envy the FedEx and UPS guys being expected to deliver today. Even my trash pickup is cancelled.
