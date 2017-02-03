Why Trump's crackdown on 'sanctuary c...

Why Trump's crackdown on 'sanctuary cities' has put Portland on edge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

In an executive order signed last week , President Donald Trump said his administration would cut off federal grant funding to "sanctuary jurisdictions," saying places that shelter people who lack legal status in the U.S. "have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic." The order could cover cities, counties and even entire states, and it dovetails with Trump's promise of swift mass deportations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan 6 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec '16 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC