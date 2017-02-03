Why Trump's crackdown on 'sanctuary cities' has put Portland on edge

In an executive order signed last week , President Donald Trump said his administration would cut off federal grant funding to "sanctuary jurisdictions," saying places that shelter people who lack legal status in the U.S. "have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic." The order could cover cities, counties and even entire states, and it dovetails with Trump's promise of swift mass deportations.

