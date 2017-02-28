'We will have another incident': Pris...

'We will have another incident': Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Department of Corrections Associate Commissioner Colin O'Neill testifies at a work session of the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety Monday as Commissioner Dr. Joseph Fitzpatrick and Deputy Commissioner Jody Breton look on Monday. Department of Corrections Commissioner Dr. Joseph Fitzpatrick testifies at a work session of the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety Monday as Long Creek Youth Development Center Board of Visitors Chair Tonya DiMillo reviews her notes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb 26 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb 26 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb 26 stalk this 4
News Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get... Feb 26 zio-treason 1
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Feb 21 Snowman 4
News Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ... Feb 13 Susan 1
agape flights in venice florida Feb 5 MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Death Penalty
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC