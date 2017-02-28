'We will have another incident': Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says
Department of Corrections Associate Commissioner Colin O'Neill testifies at a work session of the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety Monday as Commissioner Dr. Joseph Fitzpatrick and Deputy Commissioner Jody Breton look on Monday. Department of Corrections Commissioner Dr. Joseph Fitzpatrick testifies at a work session of the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety Monday as Long Creek Youth Development Center Board of Visitors Chair Tonya DiMillo reviews her notes.
