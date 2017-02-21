Thorny skate will not be added to endangered species list
This undated photo released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a thorny skate, a bottom-dwelling fish whose habitat in the In the north Atlantic Ocean ranges from Greenland to South Carolina. The federal government says the thorny skate will not be listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Sun
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Sun
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Sun
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Sun
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC