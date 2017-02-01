This son of an immigrant Portland bartender won six Oscars
Hello! Every seven days, for the rest of the year, This Week in Portland History is bringing to light a person or event from the city's past. Legendary Hollywood film director John Ford was born John Feeney, to Irish immigrant parents, on Feb. 1, 1894 in Cape Elizabeth.
