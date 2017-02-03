The sanctuary city controversy, explained
Portland's current policy states it will cooperate with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws. Some are pushing the city to change this policy, while officials also are pointing to the strength of the existing immigrant protections and the practical limits on local law enforcement's involvement with immigration officials.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|4 hr
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|10 hr
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
