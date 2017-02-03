South Portland to Be Among First Tru by Hilton Hotel Locations in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine-South Portland will be home to one of the first 15 hotels to open under Hilton Worldwide's newest brand, Tru by Hilton. Site work began in September and Construction began in December 2016 with an anticipated opening date of October 2017.
