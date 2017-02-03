South Portland to Be Among First Tru ...

South Portland to Be Among First Tru by Hilton Hotel Locations in...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine-South Portland will be home to one of the first 15 hotels to open under Hilton Worldwide's newest brand, Tru by Hilton. Site work began in September and Construction began in December 2016 with an anticipated opening date of October 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan 6 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec '16 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Volcano
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,535,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC