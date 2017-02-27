Sotheby's International Realty Achieved $95 Billion in Global ...
Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , today reported that in 2016 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC affiliated brokers and sales professionals achieved approximately $95 billion in global sales volume, the highest annual sales volume performance in the history of the brand, driven largely by a brand record of over 127,000 transactions. The Sotheby's International RealtyA brand also reported growth across its global network, which now encompasses nearly 70 countries and territories worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Sun
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Sun
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Sun
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Sun
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC