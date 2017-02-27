Sotheby's International Realty Achieved $95 Billion in Global ...

Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , today reported that in 2016 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC affiliated brokers and sales professionals achieved approximately $95 billion in global sales volume, the highest annual sales volume performance in the history of the brand, driven largely by a brand record of over 127,000 transactions. The Sotheby's International RealtyA brand also reported growth across its global network, which now encompasses nearly 70 countries and territories worldwide.

