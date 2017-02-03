Solar for the Homeowner: Powering Mai...

Solar for the Homeowner: Powering Maine Homes with the Sun

Saturday Read more: Bangor Daily News

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Location: Rockland Public Library & Lord Camden Inn, 80 Union Street in Rockland & 24 Main Street in Camden , Rockland & Camden, Maine The options for homeowners looking to adopt solar are expanding with EV chargers, new battery storage technology and community solar CAMDEN and ROCKLAND, ME - Join representatives from ReVision Energy for two upcoming solar workshops on how homeowners can utilize the sun to power all their energy needs here in Maine. The focus of each workshop will include solar energy options as well as discussion about battery storage and EV chargers for homeowners.

Read more at Bangor Daily News.

