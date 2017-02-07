Solar Celebration at the Damariscotta Baptist Church
Join members of the Damariscotta Baptist Church and representatives from ReVision Energy to celebrate the installation of 56 solar panels atop the church's south-facing roof, scheduled to be installed later this month. Guests will have the opportunity to learn how the church is utilizing solar energy, in conjunction with heat pumps, to lock in long-term energy savings while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
