School chief who blamed attack on Tru...

School chief who blamed attack on Trump doubles down

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A school superintendent who drew the wrath of the Maine Republican Party for linking a hate crime with President Donald Trump 's administration said Monday that he stands by his statements. Maine GOP has said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana created a hostile political environment in the city's public schools in the wake of the Jan. 27 attack on several black students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Mon suezeekay 1
agape flights in venice florida Sun MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC