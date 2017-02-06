School chief who blamed attack on Trump doubles down
A school superintendent who drew the wrath of the Maine Republican Party for linking a hate crime with President Donald Trump 's administration said Monday that he stands by his statements. Maine GOP has said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana created a hostile political environment in the city's public schools in the wake of the Jan. 27 attack on several black students.
