RALLY 4 JUSTICE Saturday February 25 ...

RALLY 4 JUSTICE Saturday February 25 First Parish UU Portland

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

In the historic Meeting Hall at 425 Congress St. in Portland Maine, the First Parish Unitarian-Universalist Church is hosting a second RALLY 4 JUSTICE this Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm in the1826 stone Meeting Hall, where in 1832 the radical abolitionist William Llyod Garrision called for emancipation of slaves, inspiring Maine General Samuel Fessenden to found the Maine Anti-Slavery Society. Ronald Flannery, Southern Maine Worker's Center organizer, will speak on their Health Care as a Human Right campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brooklyn ---> Portland 1 hr oink Dovid Efune 3
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... 1 hr mascari wears horns 18
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) 1 hr ZIONISM IS RACISM 16
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Tue Snowman 4
News Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ... Feb 13 Susan 1
agape flights in venice florida Feb 5 MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC