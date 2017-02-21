RALLY 4 JUSTICE Saturday February 25 First Parish UU Portland
In the historic Meeting Hall at 425 Congress St. in Portland Maine, the First Parish Unitarian-Universalist Church is hosting a second RALLY 4 JUSTICE this Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm in the1826 stone Meeting Hall, where in 1832 the radical abolitionist William Llyod Garrision called for emancipation of slaves, inspiring Maine General Samuel Fessenden to found the Maine Anti-Slavery Society. Ronald Flannery, Southern Maine Worker's Center organizer, will speak on their Health Care as a Human Right campaign.
