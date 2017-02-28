Q&A: MEMIC Safety Expert on Growth of...

Q&A: MEMIC Safety Expert on Growth of Ergonomics, Workers' Comp

Karl Siegfried, Senior Vice President of Loss Control & Safety Services at Portland, Maine-headquartered MEMIC Group recently spoke with Insurance Journal about the safety management team that is in place at MEMIC and the ways in which it seeks to benefit agents, brokers and customers through safety management training services and advice for best safety practices. Siegfried heads a team of 40 professionals that service policy holders across the country at MEMIC.

