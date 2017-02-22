Popular midcoast chefs lands in Portland
A partnership with Cellardoor at The Point means the wired and witty Altiero will be catering events in Bettina Doulton's posh new event space on Thompson's Point. Food lovers no longer have to hightail it up Route 1 for a taste of his pan-ethnic cuisine.
