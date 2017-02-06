Police: Papa John's delivery driver robbed of pizzas, cash at gunpoint
Two men held up a Papa John's delivery driver early Sunday morning when he arrived with four pizzas for an order that turned out to be fake, authorities said. The robbery happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the driver was getting out of his car to deliver pizzas at 59 Danforth St., an address that turned out to be fictitious, Portland police Lt.
