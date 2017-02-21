Police chief slams body cam advocates for 'politicizing' shooting
Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight the police chief gets political; a story that would make most humans cry; and for crying out loud, please let the NBA trade deadline be over so I can stop In his first public statements since a Portland police officer fatally shot a man on Saturday, Police Chief Michael Sauschuck lashed out at body camera proponents - including Mayor Ethan Strimling - for "politicizing" a 22-year-old man's death to push police into fast-tracking the technology.
