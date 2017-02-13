Open call for Monhegan residencies

Open call for Monhegan residencies

The Monhegan Artists' Residency has announced its 2017 residency programs, available to Maine-based visual artists during the weeks of May 27 to June 30; and Sept. 2 to Oct. 7. A two-week residency is also available to a Maine art teacher from July 2 to 14. Applications are being accepted online at monheganartistsresidency.org through March 17. For well over 150 years, Monhegan Island has inspired countless artists and continues to attract artists to its unique coastal island landscape.

