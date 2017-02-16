Norwegian tourist who threatened to kill Portland police officers gets 15 months
The Norwegian tourist who threatened to kill Portland police officers with explosives and assault weapons last summer was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 15 months in prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Brungodt on Aug. 3, 2016, sent an email to the Portland Police Department in which he threatened to kill police officers.
Read more at Bangor Daily News.
