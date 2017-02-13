Northeast digging out from latest bla...

Northeast digging out from latest blast of winter weather

11 hrs ago

The Northeast is digging out from the latest blast of winter weather that dumped well over two feet of snow on some areas and made travel treacherous. Schools around the region delayed or cancelled classes Monday, including in Boston and some areas of New York state.

