Norm Karkos 26Multimedia, LLC

Versatile; Energetic; Wide-Ranging; Believable; Neutral Dialect; 25 years in TV News/Sports with skill set that can give copy a either a hometown or high-octane feel; voice can be soothing or fast-paced; can give copy conversational tone, sense of urgency or simply have fun with it. 25 years in Broadcast Journalism in New England TV as Sports/News Anchor Reporter; Anchored evening and AM newscasts reading copy; ad-libbing; live field reporting Play-by-Play for Baseball and Hockey; talent and voice over for numerous commercials and video testimonials.

