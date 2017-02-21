News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
Asher Woodworth, 30, was charged with misdemeanor traffic obstruction in the Portland, Maine, arts district in October as he stood in a street after covering himself with branches of evergreen trees. A friend described Woodworth as a performance artist contrasting his preferred "slow life" with the bustle of downtown traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|17 hr
|oink Dovid Efune
|3
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|18 hr
|mascari wears horns
|18
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|ZIONISM IS RACISM
|16
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC