News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jewish World Review

Asher Woodworth, 30, was charged with misdemeanor traffic obstruction in the Portland, Maine, arts district in October as he stood in a street after covering himself with branches of evergreen trees. A friend described Woodworth as a performance artist contrasting his preferred "slow life" with the bustle of downtown traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brooklyn ---> Portland 17 hr oink Dovid Efune 3
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... 18 hr mascari wears horns 18
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) 18 hr ZIONISM IS RACISM 16
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Feb 21 Snowman 4
News Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ... Feb 13 Susan 1
agape flights in venice florida Feb 5 MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC