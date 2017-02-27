New Mainers Speak Up - In French - For Safety Net
Leopold Ndayisabye, president of the Maine Rwandan association, at home in Westbrook. Image:Yoon S. Byun/The New York Times Less than a century since the Maine legislature was engaged in passing laws restricting the use of French in public schools, restricting the ability of French Canadians to naturalize, and imposing literacy tests on voters, French was heard in the halls of the state house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Sun
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Sun
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Sun
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Sun
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC