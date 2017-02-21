Man Shot by Police Outside Portland M...

Man Shot by Police Outside Portland Maine Strip Mall

20 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

According to the Portland Press Herald , police responded to the Union Station Plaza strip mall on Saint John Street around noon where the incident took place. It happened after witnesses say Baker was waving a gun around in the middle of the busy shopping center around 11 a.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

