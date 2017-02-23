Maine sends $460 million projects wish list to Trump
Among the 428 infrastructure projects the National Governors Association is pushing President Donald Trump to take on are a trio of requests from Maine. Maine is looking for $460 million to help pay for bridge improvements for roads and rail lines as well as barge service between Portland and mid-Atlantic ports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|13 hr
|oink Dovid Efune
|3
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|13 hr
|mascari wears horns
|18
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|13 hr
|ZIONISM IS RACISM
|16
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC