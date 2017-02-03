Maine GOP rips Portland schools chief for pushing 'political' agenda on students

The Maine Republican Party is accusing the head of Portland's school system of using public resources to force his "partisan agenda" on students and teachers after the superintendent penned a letter decrying an alleged hate crime against several high school students that the party says was too political. The Maine GOP says it is filing a public records request for Xavier Botana's written communications, which the party suggests will reveal "outside and internal forces" that may be influencing his "political agenda," it said in a statement.

