Maine fishermen: Baby eel lottery would keep industry viable
A state trade group for elver fishermen is supporting a proposed state law in February 2017 that would allot ... . FILE - In this March 2012, file photo, elver fishermen set up fyke nets on the Presumpscot River in Falmouth, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 6
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC