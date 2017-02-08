Maine fishermen: Baby eel lottery would keep industry viable
A state trade group for elver fishermen is supporting a proposed state law in February 2017 that would allot ... . FILE - In this March 2012, file photo, elver fishermen set up fyke nets on the Presumpscot River in Falmouth, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 6
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC