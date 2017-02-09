Lovell Minnick buys majority stake in Foreside Financial
Lovell Minnick Partners, a private-equity firm based in Radnor, Pa., has agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Portland, Maine-based financial consulting firm Foreside Financial Group. Foreside, which has about 140 employees, provides a variety of outsourced solutions for underwriting and Finra licensing, as well as compliance consulting, fund officer services and trust governance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 6
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC