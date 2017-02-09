Lovell Minnick buys majority stake in Foreside Financial

Lovell Minnick Partners, a private-equity firm based in Radnor, Pa., has agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Portland, Maine-based financial consulting firm Foreside Financial Group. Foreside, which has about 140 employees, provides a variety of outsourced solutions for underwriting and Finra licensing, as well as compliance consulting, fund officer services and trust governance.

