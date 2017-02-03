'Larry Legend' in wood: Sculpture Mor...

'Larry Legend' in wood: Sculpture Moro helps Bird fly in Midcoast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Harbor Times Soup

Boston Celtic legend Larry Bird has a new home in the Midcoast; well, not exactly the real basketball Hall-of-Famer, but a remarkable wooden likeness of him, thanks to Rockport artist Jon Moro. Moro's latest sports-related sculpture is none other than Bird, considered by many as one of the top-10 players in National Basketball Association history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan 6 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec '16 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC