Info-only opiate recovery resource center to open in Rockland
A group hoping to help address the prevalence of opioid addiction in midcoast Maine is planning to open a recovery resource center later this month in Rockland. The Coastal Recovery Community Center, which will not offer clinical services, will be the third center of its kind in the state, with the other two in Bangor and Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 6
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC