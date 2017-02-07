How dogs are helping Maine veterans recover from the horrors of war
Shadow, a therapy dog in her 12th week of training, looks up at her owner, Bob Laidlaw, during a class last week at North Edge K-9 on Bishop Street in Portland. Laidlaw is a Vietnam combat veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and Shadow is learning to help him with his condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Mon
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Sun
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC