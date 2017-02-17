Historical society publishes Edward Little biography
Those who would like a unique peek into Edward Little's life while purchasing a copy of the book may do so at a special signing event at the Edward Little House in Auburn. Androscoggin Historical Society has published a new book about Edward Little , one of the "founding fathers" of Auburn and Lewiston and the namesake of Edward Little High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 10
|Susan
|17
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 6
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC