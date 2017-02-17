Historical society publishes Edward L...

Historical society publishes Edward Little biography

13 hrs ago Read more: Twin City Times

Those who would like a unique peek into Edward Little's life while purchasing a copy of the book may do so at a special signing event at the Edward Little House in Auburn. Androscoggin Historical Society has published a new book about Edward Little , one of the "founding fathers" of Auburn and Lewiston and the namesake of Edward Little High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.

