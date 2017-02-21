Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Birthday Celebration: Poetry Brings a Community Together

Join Maine Historical Society in celebrating the life and legacy of Portland's own Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and the diversity of his "beautiful town seated by the sea" on the poet's 210th birthday! This year we will mark Longfellow's birthday in a very special way by honoring not only his poetry, but also his appreciation for the languages of the world. A professor of modern languages at both Bowdoin and Harvard, Longfellow could speak eight different languages and was the first American to translate Dante's Divine Comedy into English.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.