Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Birthday Celebration: Poetry Brings a Community Together
Join Maine Historical Society in celebrating the life and legacy of Portland's own Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and the diversity of his "beautiful town seated by the sea" on the poet's 210th birthday! This year we will mark Longfellow's birthday in a very special way by honoring not only his poetry, but also his appreciation for the languages of the world. A professor of modern languages at both Bowdoin and Harvard, Longfellow could speak eight different languages and was the first American to translate Dante's Divine Comedy into English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Tue
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 10
|Susan
|17
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC