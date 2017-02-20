Gutenberg! the Musical! to Make Maine Premiere This March
Bud Davenport and Doug Simon have a brand-new show that they have spent months writing. And you're invited to the backer's audition in Portland, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 18
|West 11th
|2
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 10
|Susan
|17
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC