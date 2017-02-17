Great Falls Roundup: High drama at Berwick Public Library
Retired Portland, Maine, police detective Bruce Robert Coffin will read from his new novel, “Among the Shadows,” on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Berwick Public Library. Coffin spent more than 27 years in law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Sat
|West 11th
|2
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 10
|Susan
|17
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC